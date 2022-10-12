Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,975 at Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock remained flat at $14.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Future has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.