FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.77. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $125.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.