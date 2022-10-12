FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Raised by Analyst

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $16.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

