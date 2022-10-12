G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GMINF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

