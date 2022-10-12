Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 12,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

