GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,884. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

