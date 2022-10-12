GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0129

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1,489.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00272102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003910 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 323.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 299.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 tokens. The Reddit community for GameCredits is https://reddit.com/r/gamecredits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @gamecredits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameCredits has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 180,809,670.32143497 in circulation. The last known price of GameCredits is 0.01298092 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,848.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamecredits.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.