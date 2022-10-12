Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.70 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00011347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $22.05 million and $2.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.58 or 0.27719468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Gas has a current supply of 17,190,378 with 10,128,375.105773 in circulation. The last known price of Gas is 2.1755114 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,826,145.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

