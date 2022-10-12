Gear Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE GXE traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 419,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,641. The firm has a market cap of C$314.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,585. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,585. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 and sold 290,400 shares worth $343,297.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

