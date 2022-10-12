Gear Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Gear Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
TSE GXE traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 419,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,641. The firm has a market cap of C$314.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
