Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 286.7% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,660. Geberit has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.