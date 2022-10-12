Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.38% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. 17,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,760 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

