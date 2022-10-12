Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Gencor Industries stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

