Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Gencor Industries stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.50.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
