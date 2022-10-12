Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 4,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
