Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 4,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

