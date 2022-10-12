General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

