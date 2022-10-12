General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

GD stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.97. 12,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

