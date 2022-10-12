Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
