Genesis Energy, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,313. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

