Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

