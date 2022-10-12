Genshiro Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.06 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Genshiro has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $20,099.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001797 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.08 or 0.01615795 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

GENS is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,467,504 tokens. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @genshirodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/equilibrium_defi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genshiro is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt/introducing-genshiro-equilibrium-has-plans-for-kusama-as-well-as-polkadot-26030ae028af.

Genshiro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genshiro (GENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genshiro has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genshiro is 0.00254233 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,161.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genshiro.equilibrium.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

