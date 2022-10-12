Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,852. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

