Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

