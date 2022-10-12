GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 201.0% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

