GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. 14,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,390. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

