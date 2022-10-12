GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 892,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,919,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 23.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 112,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,665. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

