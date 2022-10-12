Gera Coin Trading 1,029% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Gera Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $126,027.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gera Coin has traded 1,029% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gera Coin Token Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 tokens. Gera Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @geracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Gera Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gera Coin (GERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gera Coin has a current supply of 8,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gera Coin is 0.00061514 USD and is up 1,106.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $127,065.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geracoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

