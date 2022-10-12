German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

