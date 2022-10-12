German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79.
German American Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.