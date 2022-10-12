GGV Capital LLC Sells 1,061,673 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

GGV Capital LLC lowered its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,673 shares during the period. Niu Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of GGV Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GGV Capital LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,986. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $258.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

