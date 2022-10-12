Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 242,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

