Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 242,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.