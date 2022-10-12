Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 155,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,642,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $40,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
