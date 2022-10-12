Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 2,400 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Shares of GVDNY traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,153. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

