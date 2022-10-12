Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 33,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,558. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.