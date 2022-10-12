Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 33,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,558. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.