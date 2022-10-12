Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Global Water Resources stock remained flat at C$16.27 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$388.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.27 and a 12-month high of C$25.16.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

