Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Shares of Global Water Resources stock remained flat at C$16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a one year low of C$16.27 and a one year high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.32 million and a P/E ratio of 56.10.
About Global Water Resources
