Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of Global Water Resources stock remained flat at C$16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a one year low of C$16.27 and a one year high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.32 million and a P/E ratio of 56.10.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

