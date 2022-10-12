Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.59. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

