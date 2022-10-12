Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.41. 4,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.13% of Global X Solar ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

