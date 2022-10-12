Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,486. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 56.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
