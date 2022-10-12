Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,486. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 56.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

