GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Tops $51,282.09

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $51,282.09 and $18.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is https://reddit.com/r/gobytenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GBX through the process of mining. GoByte has a current supply of 9,574,777.60406673. The last known price of GoByte is 0.00534416 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gobyte.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.