goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $195.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.86.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $164.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.