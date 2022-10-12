Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 32,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,086,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.