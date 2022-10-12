Goldex Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190,142.76 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $190,142.76 and $4,121.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldex Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.30 or 1.00005028 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Goldex Token Profile

Goldex Token is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Goldex Token is https://reddit.com/r/goldextoken/. Goldex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@goldexcoin. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @goldexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldex Token’s official website is goldexco.in.

Buying and Selling Goldex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldex Token (GLDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Goldex Token has a current supply of 1,326,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Goldex Token is 0.14349518 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,164.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldexco.in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.