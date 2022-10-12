GoldMint Price Hits $0.0953 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (MNTP) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $182,470.15 and $8.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was December 12th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is https://reddit.com/r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldMint (MNTP) is a cryptocurrency . GoldMint has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,914,996.840423 in circulation. The last known price of GoldMint is 0.06870149 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goldmint.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.