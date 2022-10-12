Gondola Finance (GDL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Gondola Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gondola Finance has a total market capitalization of $5,882.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gondola Finance Profile

Gondola Finance is a token. Its launch date was April 27th, 2021. Gondola Finance’s official website is gondola.finance. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @gondola_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Gondola Finance (GDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Gondola Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gondola Finance is 0.00003948 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gondola.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

