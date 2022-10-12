Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 6,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.