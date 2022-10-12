Gouws Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.5% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.