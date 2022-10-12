Gouws Capital LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

DHR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.26. 12,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,252. The company has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.30 and its 200-day moving average is $268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

