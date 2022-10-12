Gouws Capital LLC Sells 6,145 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $95.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

