GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 0.9 %

EAF stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

