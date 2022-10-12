Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Shares Up 7.5%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 1,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €23.00 ($23.47) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.