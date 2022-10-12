Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,618.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00272343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003792 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 324% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviocoin (GIO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GIO through the process of mining. Graviocoin has a current supply of 293,438,521.758814 with 72,128,520.753814 in circulation. The last known price of Graviocoin is 0.01450616 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,230.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gravio.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

