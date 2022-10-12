Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Down 3.1 %

GRVY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.12. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

