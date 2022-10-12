Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gravity Stock Down 3.1 %
GRVY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.12. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
